Robert Peters appointed Raoul’s successor in State Senate

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Robert Peters, a 33-year-old political consultant known for his close connections to Cook County Board President and mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), was appointed State Senator for the 13th District by the district’s Democratic ward committeemen on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Illinois Attorney General-elect Kwame Raoul (D) resigned from the Senate on Saturday. Two candidates who ran to succeed Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25th) in last year’s Democratic primary, Adrienne Irmer and Flynn Rush, also applied for the Senate seat, as did Kenneth Sawyer.

Before the meeting, held at the 4th Ward Democratic Organization office, 1516 E 53rd St., activists with the progressive group Indivisible Chicago – South Side, Ebony Lucas and former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte, aldermanic candidates in the 4th and 5th wards, protested the procedure for filling Illinois General Assembly vacancies.

Under Illinois law, the vacancy is filled by the political officials from the party of the legislator who resigned.

This is a breaking news story; follow for updates.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com