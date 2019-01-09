Lady Broncos lose on the road 54-45 to Marist 

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos fell to Marist High School 54-45 on Monday night at the RedHawks gymnasium.

“We came out slow (in the first half),” said Brianna McDaniel, starting guard of Kenwood Academy. “We waited too late (to turn it on).

The RedHawks defense held McDaniel to two first half points while their own hot-shooting guard Sydney Falter led all scorers with a game-high 22 points.

“We know public league teams like to pressure,” said Falter. “Our coach told us to take advantage of it.”

Falter dominated the first half with lay ups and three-point shots giving her team an 11-point lead at 24-13.

In the second half, McDaniel caught fire for the Lady Broncos, exploding for 15 points while trimming a 11-point lead to seven with 1:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

McDaniel’s second-half scoring effort was not enough.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 17 points.

Sydney Falter, Marist, 22 points

