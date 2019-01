HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police have confirmed that two people were shot on the 5000 South block of Drexel Boulevard in Kenwood this afternoon.

At around 3:02 p.m., a dark-colored vehicle approached a 54-year-old man and fired shots. Another man, 22, sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and that Area Central Detectives are investigating.

