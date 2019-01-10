Rush, Kelly to serve on House Energy and Commerce Committee

HERALD STAFF REPORT

U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) have been appointed to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

The committee maintains oversight on issues relating to telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, air quality, public and environmental health and commerce as well as energy supply. It oversees the departments of Energy, Transportation and Health and Human services as well as the Federal Trade and Federal Communications commissions and the Food and Drug Administration.

While Rush has served previously on the committee, it is a new appointment for Kelly.

“I’m deeply humbled by my colleagues’ faith in me to serve on this important committee,” she said in a statement. “As a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I will be better able to serve and advance the needs of Illinois families, and I look forward to addressing important issues related to healthcare, the environment, gun safety, and technology on day one.”

A spokesman for Rush’s office said it is likely that he will become the chairman of the committee’s Subcommittee on Energy, which is specifically concerned with energy policy; he served as its ranking member in the last Congress.

Democratic committee members will finalize subcommittee chairmanships and membership next week. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) chairs the committee.

