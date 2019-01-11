Mitchell resigns from House for Pritzker administration job

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Deputy Gov.-designate Christian Mitchell (D) has resigned from the Illinois House of Representatives effective immediately.

In his letter dated Jan. 11 to Speaker Michael Madigan (D-22nd), Mitchell called his time as a state representative “one of the honors of my life.” He named “historic education funding reform, expanded Medicaid coverage to more Illinoisans, expanded background checks to cover private handgun sales” and the 2014 legalization of same-sex marriage in Illinois as legislative accomplishments over his service.

“We’ve endured a difficult time in the past four years and have much to rebuild in our state,” he said, specifically mentioning the beleaguered state system of higher education and public infrastructure, “our fraying social safety net” and the public’s trust.

“As I move into a different branch of government, I look forward to working with all my colleagues, friends and others in and around the legislature to restore the promise of Illinois for its citizens of today and for generations to come,” he concluded.

Mitchell, a University of Chicago alumnus and Hyde Park resident, has represented the 26th District in Springfield since 2013. Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker (D) announced that he had appointed him to his administration last month. Mitchell has said he will be advising Pritzker on infrastructure, strategic planning and relations with the General Assembly.

The new administration will take office on Jan. 14.

Democratic committeemen from wards within the 26th District are now tasked with appointing Mitchell’s successor. Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), whose ward includes much of the Loop, the West Loop, River North and Streeterville, will chair the meeting that appoints the new state representative.

