Piemonte seeks to change guard in 5th Ward

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte, a candidate for alderman of the 5th Ward, said he saw foreboding signs in housing prices and foreclosures while he was covering housing and real estate for the former Lakefront Outlook newspaper in the early 2000s.

The editor at the time gave him permission to help organize the South Side Community Federal Credit Union, which opened 15 years ago at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., to provide “alternatives to payday loans” and mortgages for low-income people.

“Our vision was building a lasting solution — even if they were kind of small scale — just to make a difference,” he said.

“I believe in the institution. I believe in things that transcend one person’s efforts to do good or vision for community,” Piemonte said. “On the other hand, I think when things get too big, it’s like they have a mind of their own. So, they don’t necessarily do the good thing they were intended to do to start with.”

Piemonte describes a career bouncing back-and-forth between activism and journalism. He left the Herald and Outlook in 2003 and worked at a nonprofit that worked to preserve public housing. He returned to the Herald in 2007 as editor, a position he held until 2015, during which time he moved from Hyde Park, where he had lived for a decade, to Woodlawn.

The move was liberating in that it allowed him to get more involved in civic life. It also moved him to realize that many South Side kids have nothing to do, “nor are there plans for them to have anything to do.” He began a program to videography to high school students, quit the Herald and now makes a living doing contracted writing and editing for websites and professional organizations and as well as coaching doctoral students on their dissertations.

Throughout these efforts, Piemonte says there has been a lack of interest in an “engaged political partnership.” He said meetings with his opponent, Ald. Leslie Hairston, were marked by deep cynicism on her part. “There’s not the enthusiasm you’d expect for people trying to do some civic good.”

Piemonte thinks South Side politicians govern “defensively,” with an ever-shrinking circle entrusted to do anything. And the planned Obama Presidential Center flipped a switch in his head.

“I feel like over the last two-and-a-half years, the absence of Ald. Hairston in this process has been conspicuous,” he said. The OPC “is a big development project, and you need someone locally with power going to bat in terms of the local interest.”

Calling Hairston “visible when she’s present,” disinterested in community engagement and totally behind what has been proposed exactly as it is.

He attacked her City Council attendance record, presenting a 2017 study by the conservative Illinois Policy Institute think tank that showed Hairston had the worst committee meeting attendance rate out of all aldermen between May 2015 and May 2017.

He said she had lost her “zest for the community side of this work” during the pilot attempt to bring participatory budgeting to the 5th Ward, began in 2012 and ended in 2014, which he said was ironically not marked by meetings full of “Hyde Parkers telling you what to do with your money.”

So, he decided to run, saying that local community institutions cannot thrive on the South Side without political partnership.

He called the OPC “a wonderful opportunity for our community” — the Chicago president’s center built on the South Side to get people excited to be involved in their communities — but said he has never heard a compelling reason why it needs to be on public land. He also said the process through which it is being built is far out of line with its articulated purpose.

“There’s no engagement,” he said. “You can’t build a center for community engagement without the community having some real power in the shaping of what it looks like and where it is.” (The Obama Foundation and Hairston have hosted numerous public events surrounding the process, though some complain about those meetings’ openness, and that the OPC design has changed from first rendering.)

“You can’t take public land from the people of the city without some rationale,” said Piemonte.

Asked where it should go, he said it would be inappropriate for him to say as a single candidate but said, if the Jackson Park location is really critical, the park could be expanded into empty space in Woodlawn and built there. He rejected an argument that the removal of the OPC from Jackson Park would endanger the improvements contained in the South Lakefront Framework Plan, a guide to future development adopted by the Chicago Park District, as unlikely to come to fruition because of there is no way to pay for them.

He is concerned that the planned linking of the Jackson and South Shore parks’ golf courses into one designed by Tiger Woods is a mere attempt at privatization — one that would make an onerous, difficult course, to boot.

“[People] use the park how they use it, and they like it how it is,” Piemonte said.

Regarding public safety, Piemonte said having more police on the street and cracking down on youth crime “is not realistic.”

He addressed the July police shooting of barber Harith “Snoop” Augustus by saying his death would not have happened had beat cops been on the street. He said South Shore’s stretch of 71st Street, with its empty storefronts and drug issues creates a sort of war zone mentality and said the alderman can liaise between the public and the city on issues of crime and policing. Asked how to pay for increased foot patrols, he said more effective policing would lower total costs, at least in part because of lower police brutality settlements.

Regarding Halloween violence in Hyde Park, Piemonte said the mostly citizen-led 2017 efforts were more successful than last year’s, which he said focused too much on protecting 53rd Street and pushed violence to the surrounding residential neighborhood. He would put the traditional Hyde Park “culture of engagement that is gold” front and center to stem the violence this coming October.

Asked about marijuana legalization, Piemonte said he wants to assure equity in terms of economic opportunity should it be legalized; he is wary of sending increased tax revenue to City Council, which he said has “no self-control when it comes to revenue streams.” He expressed at least a begrudging openness to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposed selling of $10 billion pension bond to prevent tax increases.

“Maybe the bond works,” Piemonte said. “I think you need a period of time where you see responsible use of revenue before you introduce new revenue.” He wants terms about paying down pension debt. He does not support a casino — “Chicago doesn’t need more Chicago” — unless it would be built on the North Shore.

On education, he called for increased coordination between public schools in the area, a move he said mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle did well when she was the 4th Ward’s alderman, and greater public advocacy for neighborhood schools. He expressed concern for Hyde Park Academy High School’s future, especially in light of the new Woodlawn campus of the University of Chicago Charter School.

Lastly, Piemonte expressed support for a system of neighborhood councils with power over development, like miniature planning commissions. He said they could be a check over aldermen.

Piemonte was born in Boston into a political family — his namesake was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives who twice served as President of the Boston City Council — and attended Suffolk University.

