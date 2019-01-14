Study finds instances of housing discrimination in Hyde Park

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Contributing Writer

A study by the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights in partnership with the Chicago Commission on Human Relations has found that housing providers in Hyde Park violated federal and local fair housing laws.

According to the report, landlords in six Chicago neighborhoods — Bridgeport, Clearing, Hyde Park, Jefferson Park, Mount Greenwood and the Near North Side — used practices that discriminate against African Americans, Section 8 housing choice voucher recipients, and black voucher holders.

Seventy tests were conducted between April 2017 to April 2018 to test for source of income discrimination, race discrimination and a combination of both. In Hyde Park, 11 tests took place that looked at source of income discrimination against voucher holders. To test for source of income discrimination, the experience of testers posing as potential renters with housing vouchers were compared to testers of the same race (African-American or white) and gender who did not have vouchers.

The results show that five out of the 11 tests resulted in housing providers discriminating against participants with vouchers. Testers with vouchers were refused for housing, received different terms or conditions for renting or were steered away from the unit that they were interested in renting.

In addition to these practices, Josefina Navar, Senior Fair Housing Testing and Investigations Coordinator with the Lawyers’ Committee, warned that policies and practices used by housing providers in Hyde Park that appear to be neutral are discriminatory.

“[Housing providers] said, ‘We will take the vouchers, but we expect that the vouchers will cover 100 percent of the rent.’ They were saying that they would only accept money from the Housing Authority, but if the tenant had a portion to pay that they wouldn’t accept it,” Navar said. “Even though that policy appears neutral — ‘Yes, we still accept vouchers’ — it essentially excludes almost all voucher holders because most voucher holders pay a portion of their income towards the rent.”

The housing choice voucher program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

The participant is free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.

Housing choice vouchers are administered locally by public housing agencies (PHAs). The PHAs receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to administer the voucher program.

A housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by the PHA on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.

Approximately 87 percent of housing choice voucher recipients are African-American. “When there is a policy that excludes voucher holders in some way, essentially, it is a policy that has a different impact on people of color,” said Navar. Refusing to rent to tenants with vouchers, setting different terms and conditions for renting and steering are all deemed as prohibited acts by the Chicago Fair Housing Ordinance, which prohibits discrimination against “individuals with alternate sources of income,” including housing choice vouchers.

According to the report, housing providers cited a lack of awareness about fair housing laws. During the year that testing took place, the Lawyers’ Committee staff had eight fair housing training events for housing providers in the six neighborhoods. Hyde Park had the highest attendance, with over 43 providers showing up to the training.

Voucher holders who have experienced discrimination while looking for a unit to rent are encouraged to file a complaint with the city’s Commissioner Office on Human Relations within 180 days of the incident.

