4th Ward aldermanic election forum

The two candidates competing in the 4th Ward aldermanic election met Saturday morning at Kenwood Academy High School for a two-hour forum organized by the Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference. The candidates’ expressed stances on issues are summarized below.

Incumbent Ald. Sophia King Public safety: Says she has been addressing problem businesses, tenants, buildings, helping dissipate criminal elements.

Has brought about more community policing and police on bicycles, decrying the consolidation of two police units into more.

Said Halloween violence is symptomatic of greater issues that are not to be addressed on one night. Wants to expand after-school programs and coordinate with school administrations and institutions like the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. Said last Halloween “was not a successful night;” though she said she appreciated the event her opponent helped organize at The Promontory, “it’s not successful if we have the melee that happened afterwards.” Education: Called schools “the hub of all communities” and referenced her assistance in getting money for Kenwood Academy’s new track and field and HVAC system as well as other resources.

Wants to expand education-to-careers programs like promoting local internships and labor union apprenticeships. Said she has brought more after-school programs to neighborhood schools.

Endorsed more local South Loop students enrolled at selective enrollment Jones College Prep. Revenue and budget: Said she would address the pension issue through a state tax on legalized marijuana and a state income tax.

Endorsed changing pension negotiations going forward but did oppose changing existing employees’ pensions. Jobs and development: Law introduced affecting contracts that went from an emphasis on ownerships, which she said brought about companies that were just “fronts,” to one that gives preference to companies that hire workforces with racial and gender diversity. Mentioned the 4400 Cottage Grove project, which she says has exceeded the city’s minimum hiring standard, with minorities having 79 percent of the project’s $60 million in contracts.

Given that the overwhelming majority of Chicago taxpayers are people of color, “I had to convince my colleagues, to shift the paradigm, of how they thought about contracts that were let to minorities. They thought they were handouts and set-asides. That’s our money.” Said giving black people “their fair share” of municipal dollars will help fix ancillary issues.

Said she has been working with an advisory body on Michael Reese to create a “walkable, breathable, multi-use community with residential, commercial as well as local businesses,” not a casino, and is “not afraid” of a community benefits agreement; wants 65 percent or above in minority contracting and an emphasis on affordable and senior housing.

Said TIFs (Tax Increment Financing) should specifically go to blighted areas. Public health: Said the closing of mental health clinics has increased safety concerns and that mental health issues are being treated with law enforcement. Referenced introduction of an ordinance for a mental health task force. Housing: Said 4th Ward is among the top three in terms of affordable housing and wants to ensure it becomes the responsibility of the entire city, including the parts of the ward downtown. She said she would have Chicago Housing Authority units on Michigan and Wabash avenues.

Said she has created a program that aids residents taking park in the city’s dollar lot program. Transit: Said she has worked to improve seniors’ access to bus stops and transfers as well as more bus shelters.

Said Metra is underutilized because of pricing and inopportune scheduling; said there may be a new train station established at the Michael Reese site and that the goal is to make the Electric Line “more like CTA buses and trains.” Ethics and reform: Referring to Ald. Ed Burke’s (14th) federal charges, said she has been a member of the Progressive Caucus, which has come out in favor of making aldermen explain why they invoke Rule 14, which allows aldermen to recuse if they have a conflict.

Defended aldermanic prerogative, saying that aldermen are the source of many zoning decisions that have allowed for the development of, for example, Michael Reese, adding that it can be a way for City Council members to protect constituents against abusive administrations. Obama Presidential Center: Supports a community benefits agreement.