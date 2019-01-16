HP Chamber names new Board officers

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Hyde Park’s Chamber of Commerce has selected new members to the board of directors for 2019 who will responsible for upholding the chamber’s mission to support and promote local businesses in the community.

Paula Jones is returning as president for 2019; she held the post previously from 1995 to 1998. Jones was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago and moved to Hyde Park about 30 years ago.

When asked about being president of the board this year Jones said, “I’m proud to be the leader of this very strong board. We have very active board members who are engaged in the community. I think that we will be doing very dynamic things.”

For the past few years, Jones has worked as the Director of Parish Operations at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish and School which allows her to meet and build a network with members of the business community who are also members of the church.

Alyssa Berma-Cutler has been a member of the board of directors for the past two years. This year, she takes over as be Vice President where she will be responsible for advising and guiding the board’s work to engage the community.

Berma-Culter is an alumnus of the University of Chicago’s law school and has been working for the university for the past four years at its office of Civic Engagement as Director of Business and Workforce Development.

“My work specifically falls on the community development side, I work with small businesses to help connect them to resources at the University as well as sending opportunities. I work to help more people from our communities get hired into positions with the University. I work on our housing initiatives; particularly our employer-assisted housing program and our thinking around how housing in our community remains affordable” Berman‒Cutler said about her work at the Civic Engagement office and how it connects to her work with the chamber.

Prior to working at the University of Chicago, Berman‒Cutler was President of Uptown United which served as the community’s development agency.

Bennie Currie is a St. Louis native who moved to the Hyde Park neighborhood in 1991. Currie became a member of the chamber in 2014 and joined the board of directors a year ago. This year, he will be the board’s secretary; he will be responsible for recording board meetings and supporting the board in their mission to reach out to local businesses. Currently, Currie works as a financial service professional with MBC Financial Strategies, a firm that specializes in tax‒favored saving and investing and risk management strategies for businesses, professionals and family.

Caprice Lindsay is the manager of the Hyde Park Bank. Lindsay was raised in the South Shore neighborhood and became involved with the Hyde Park community over the last three years after becoming a member of the board. Lindsay’s work at the bank partners well with the mission of the chamber because she is able to build, grow and sustain a network in the community and provide resources to the businesses with her skills in the finance. This year she will be the board’s treasurer where she will be responsible for updating the board on their work throughout the year.

Each member of the board is excited about the new year and thinking about ways to support Hyde Park’s business community.

