Kenwood falls to Bogan on the road 81-59

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team fell to 8-8 on the season after an 81-59 loss to No.2 Bogan High School on Tuesday night.

“We knew they were going to try and attack the glass offensively at all times,” said Bogan senior forward Rashaun Agee, who led all scorers with 22 points and 18 rebounds. “We knew they didn’t shoot a lot of jump shots.”

According to Agee, Bogan’s strategy worked to perfection as they limited the Broncos to minimum lay-up opportunities, while forcing them to shoot uncomfortable three-point shots from behind the arc.

The Broncos continued their poor shooting in the second half as Bogan outscored them 41-29 through the final minutes of the game.

