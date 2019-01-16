Mitchell’s replacement in House to be chosen Friday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Democratic ward committeemen will meet Friday afternoon to fill the Illinois House vacancy in the 26th District. Candidates have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to submit credentials to the Cook County Democratic Party.

The local party infrastructure of a departed legislator is responsible for the appointment process, as dictated by the state constitution and statute. A new legislator must be named within 30 days of the vacancy.

Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, who had held the General Assembly seat since 2013 and won reelection unopposed last year, resigned on Jan. 11.

Committeemen cast votes equal to the number of votes Mitchell received in their wards in the 2018 general election. Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who serves as committeeman of his downtown ward, will hold the plurality of votes and chair the appointment committee.

“Over the past several weeks, the Democratic committeemen of the 26th House District have received resumes and meeting requests from exciting and highly qualified applicants to replace Rep. Mitchell,” Reilly said in a statement. “I am looking forward to reviewing the qualifications of each of the prospective candidates with my fellow committeemen on Friday.”

Candidates must email credentials — a resume, a copy of a driver’s license and a copy of a voter registration card — to the Cook County Democratic Party at cookcountydems@msn.com. The appointment committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, 225 N. Columbus Dr., Suite 100. Candidates will make presentations before the committee and participate in a question-and-answer period.

Committeemen in the 26th District are Tim Egan (2nd), Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (4th), Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th), Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), Kevin Bailey (20th), Lucy Moog (43rd) and Reilly.

The 26th District extends from Gold Coast through Streeterville and River North through Grant Park and along the lakefront until 43rd Street. It then parallels the 25th District through Kenwood, Hyde Park, Washington Park, Woodlawn, South Shore and South Chicago. Between 47th Street and the Midway Plaisance, the 26th includes Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue.

Preckwinkle’s listed phone number is 773-288-0000, and Hairston’s is 773-324-0005.

