Pastor calls out systemic racism in King celebration speech at U. of C.

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

The Rev. William J. Barber II and Sherrilyn Ifill were the keynote speakers for the University of Chicago’s 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Tuesday, at Rockefeller Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn, where King spoke in 1956.

Barber, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, in Goldsboro, NC, said it is not enough to celebrate and commemorate King but that citizens need to imitate and reimagine his legacy.

“Dr. King knew that to preach was to proclaim. A preached thing is not anything until it is made flesh,” Barber said. “The preached word must suit up in flesh. Martin Luther King preached but his words were not just soaring oratory.”

Barber said systemic racism, poverty, voter suppression and gerrymandering have created a moral deficit.

“We must change the narrative to a moral language. We must talk about policy violence versus non-violence,” he said.

Barber called for the audience to build together and create a moral fusion movement and fusion politics that Dr. King believed in.

“We can change the narrative and change the heart and soul of politics. We must recapture the moral center. This is the movement Dr. King was working on,” he said.

Barber said that President Trump and extremists had hijacked the government and stole the 2016 election.

“Trump and his enablers have doubled down and refused to hear the moral case,” he said. “Trump is not America’s biggest problem. Trump is a symptom. He ain’t the first racist that’s been in the White House.”

Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., said it was a privilege and an honor to speak at the University with Barber. She called him one of the prophetic leaders who speak truth to power.

“It is critical we come out and see one another and know there is a connection of people who believe in justice and we have power,” she said.

Ifill said the 2018 election proved there is a voting rights crisis in the country.

“We’ve learned we have to be on the ground at the polls on election day. Last November’s election shows what can happen,” she said. “We must shake ourselves from the lethargy and vote, really vote.”

Ifill encouraged people to show up at city council meetings and school board meetings. She said it is time to wake up and be true citizens of the democracy.

“We can now see how fragile our democracy is. To become a mature democracy takes hard work,” she said. “This is a movement time in our country. I’m proud to be here in this creation of a new nation.”

Robert Zimmer, president of the University of Chicago, said King was a forceful advocate for freedom and civil rights, as evidence in his work on voters’ rights.

“At the University of Chicago, we have learned from the very duality of Dr. King’s work,” he said.

hpherald@hpherald.com