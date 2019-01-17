King updates constituents on State of the 4th Ward

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

Ald. Sophia King updated fourth ward constituents in the South Loop on safety, education and economic development during her State of the Ward event on Jan. 14, at Columbia College Chicago, 1104 S. Wabash.

The event was the first of three State of the Ward events the Alderman is hosting. The fourth ward stretches from Hyde Park to Printer’s Row and encompasses the Museum Campus and much of the southern Lakefront.

“I try to communicate with our bordering alderman a lot,” said King who has been the alderman for two years. King said her office will break down the ward into seven community areas — South Loop, Museum Campus, Central, North Kenwood/Oakland, Grand Boulevard, Kenwood and Hyde Park.

“Different communities are different,” she said, “We’ll empower those communities to bring us their needs.” King added that it will help her office attend to those communities.

King talked about the monthly police accountability meeting, and she encouraged constituents to attend Community Alternative Policing Strategy meetings.

“We’ve seen a real impact. We are really listening to what’s going on,” she said. “I think it’s important you know that. We bring back what we hear from you.”

There are 10 CAPS districts within the fourth ward. And the ward shares Police Commanders with other wards. She also said she has been advocating for more police officers.

“We’ve put up lighting and cameras because we listened to you and you told us ‘it would be great to have more lighting and cameras,” she said.

King said crime is down in the area from 2017. In Beat 123, robbery is down from 85 in 2017 to 57 in 2018.

“We’ve got a commander who’s been on it,” she said.

King said she has been having public talks about exploring how to expand Jones College Prep and create more trade opportunities that neighborhood students can take advantage of.

“We’ve got some tremendously great neighborhood high schools and elementary schools,” she said.

One of the accomplishments King mentioned was the renaming of Congress Parkway to Ida B. Wells Drive. “She was a strong advocate of women’s rights. It is our honor to rename Congress Parkway to Ida B. Wells,” she said.

Another accomplishment King talked about was the creation of bid incentives for employers with diverse workforces.

She also brought up a change to Rule 14, which allows Alderman to abstain voting due to a conflict of interest. King said she wanted alderman to explain why they were abstaining from the vote.

“I specifically asked for the words to change, to say, why did you abstain,” she said. “I have a feeling it will pass and quickly.”

King talked about the six new businesses in the South Loop, Drexel Boulevard revitalization and the restoration of Plymouth. She also talked about the Michael Reese development and the Michael Reese Advisory Council.

“It’s such a big development. It’s really a beautiful piece of land,” she said.

It will include a new Metra Station and a Ravinia-esque area in the middle, with a senior residence, as well as a memorial to the history of Bronzeville. The development’s boundaries would include west of Lake Shore Drive from 31st Street to 26th Street east of Prairie Shores.

“I think it’s a great piece of real estate. We’re being very careful with the developer,” she said.

King talked about economic development and growth within the ward. She said the job fair hosted in the ward was successful. “We’re making sure we bring in businesses and we bring in jobs,” she said. “I wish we could do more tracking.”

King will host a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the Carruthers Center, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd., in the auditorium. There also will be a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb.4, at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone, in the small auditorium.

