Lady Broncos defeat Phillips, 63-43 at home

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Lady Broncos finished 8-1 in conference play after earning a 63-43 victory over Phillips High School on their home floor on Wednesday night.

“It was a very important game (for us),” said Kenwood freshman Brianna McDaniel. “They were talking a lot of stuff so we had to show them who was boss.”

In the first quarter, McDaniel let her game do the talking as she poured in 10 points, outscoring the Lady Wildcats 10-5, and giving her team an 18-5 lead to end the quarter.

“I was happy with our offense,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos (after building a-14 point halftime lead at 38-24). “I thought defensively we played really good in spurts today.”

In the second half, Lewis’s team continued pressuring the ball, and forced the Lady Wildcats into several turnovers. Senior all-state center Tamara Nard finished with 10 points to match McDaniel’s total.

“We just push each other,” Nard said.

The second half featured a great shooting performance by senior Kimeira Burks. Burks, who has committed to UIC, finished with a team high 13 points for the Lady Broncos, including two three-point bombs from NBA range.

“The win was important because a lot of us also play AAU (basketball) with the players,” said Burks after the game. “It was a competitive game with a lot of friendships and a lot of fans involved.”

The Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Kimeira Burks, Kenwood, 13 points.

Tamara Nard, Kenwood, 10 points.

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 10 points.

