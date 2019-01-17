Police issue warning about armed robberies

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives is warning residents of the 2nd and 18th districts about recently reported armed robberies in Hyde Park and the Near North Side.

Two to three offenders, described as black men 18- to 26-years old wearing dark hooded jackets, dark jeans and ski masks, have pulled up to victims in a dark-colored Audi sedan, displayed handguns and demanded property before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Incidents occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 15, on the 5300 South block of Cornell Avenue at approximately 10:39 p.m. and on the 0 West block of Chestnut Street at approximately 11:03 p.m. and on the 5100 South block of Harper Avenue at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detectives Bureau at 312-747-8380.

