Missing person

Herald staff report

Chicago Police have updated the missing persons report about 16-year-old Lakenya Siler, who was last seen on Jan. 20 in the 5300 block of South Hermitage. She reportedly has been seen in the areas of 103rd Street and Wentworth Avenue and around 57th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard.

When last seen, she was wearing a puffy black jacket and black leggings.

If anyone has any information on the current whereabouts of Lakenya, please contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU Detectives at (312)747-8380.

