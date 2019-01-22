Ray School to host arts funding event

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

The Ray School PTO will host its fourth annual “Raise a Glass for Ray” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

“We wanted to have an event, not just for parents and teachers, but for the community,” said Anne Renna, PTO member and event organizer. “We get former teachers and alumni and older parents. It’s really a nice way to bring people who make up the broader Ray family.”

Renna said the Revival Theater and the Hyde Park Arts Center are among the local Hyde Park organizations that support the event through donations. In the past, the Museum of Science and Industry and DuSable Museum, have donated one-year memberships to the event’s raffle. Raffle tickets are available for purchase for $5 each and five for $20.

“It’s super nice. It also reflects that we already have an interaction with them. We’ve hosted field trips to the Museum of Science and Industry and DuSable Museum, and we have partnerships with Revival and the Hyde Park Arts Center,” she said.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club will offer childcare on the night of the event. Renna said it enables parents to come out and support. Renna said that there also are community members and parents from other schools in the community who support the event by purchasing raffle tickets.

Musical entertainment will be provided by We, Unity Candle. One of its members, Nate Bakkum, also is a parent of a student at Ray. It is the third time the band will perform. Last year, Bethany Pickens and her trio performed for the event. Renna said everybody who has performed has had some kind of connection to Ray.

“it’s so great, we love to maintain a connection. It’s fun to see alumni see old teachers. And, parents get to have a little mini reunion at the event,” Renna said.

Last year, the event raised $6,000. That money goes towards arts enrichments programs at the school.

“I think it’s super important because kids have different talents. This makes it possible for them to succeed where they have talent and take classes they enjoy,” Renna said, adding that the response she has received from teachers has been positive.

“Teachers often feel not always appreciated. It’s really an affirmation for them when they see a room of a couple hundred people. It makes them feel more valuable,” she said. “One thing that is special about Hyde Park, we have a number of people who value education and teachers.”

Tickets are $25 for Ray staff and $40 for others. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y7suav9e.

