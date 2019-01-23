Jewel-Osco to open in Woodlawn on March 7

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A spokeswoman for Jewel-Osco corporate offices has confirmed that its new location in Woodlawn, just south of Hyde Park, will open on Thursday, March 7.

The 48,000-square-foot, full-service supermarket will feature organic produce, grab-and-go options and a drive-through pharmacy. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; the pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The new Jewel is a part of nonprofit developer POAH’s master plan for Woodlawn. POAH, or Preservation of Affordable Housing, bought the site at 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in 2008 and preserved 504 low-income housing units that made up the Grove Parc Plaza Apartments on the site. Each Grove Parc tenant was offered a new or rehabilitated apartment in Woodlawn.

Two Chicagoland real estate developers, DL3 Realty and Terraco Real Estate, bought the site as a joint venture from POAH. Two hundred workers living in communities near the supermarket have been hired to work there so far, according to POAH.

“We’re just delighted and proud that this day will soon arrive,” said POAH Chicago vice president Bill Eager. “A new grocery store has been a long-held goal of ours and a long-held goal for the community, and its opening is really the capstone to several years of hard work by a lot of people.”

Eager added that Woodlawn is becoming a growing, sustainable community and the project “a great example, in my opinion, of how to drive community development without displacement.”

The new Jewel is expected to fill, to some degree, the vacancy left by the closing of Treasure Island Foods in the Hyde Park Shopping Center last summer. It will be the eighth Jewel-Osco on the South Side, together with supermarkets in Bronzeville, McKinley Park, West Elsdon, Clearing, Greater Grand Crossing, Chatham and Jeffrey Manor.

Jewel-Osco is headquartered in suburban Itasca, Illinois, and is a subsidiary of Albertsons, a national company based in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons’ titular supermarkets are mostly in the Western United States; the company also owns Safeway (which operates mostly on the West Coast, Colorado and the Washington, D.C., area), Acme (common in the Delaware Valley) and Shaw’s (common in New England). Jewel-Osco’s presence is mostly in Chicagoland.

