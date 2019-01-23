Kenwood Broncos top Chicago Vocational 71-61

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team improved to 12-9 on the season after a 71-61 victory over Chicago Vocational on Tuesday night.

“The main thing is we got to keep grinding,” said Marlo Finner, head coach of the Kenwood Broncos after Tuesday night’s victory. “Right now, it’s 0-0, and it’s playoff time.”

Finner said that his players are starting to pick up the momentum before the CPS playoffs start next week.

Junior guard Rowland McCoy got things rolling offensively in the first half against Vocational. He scored a 11 first-half points to help propel the Broncos to a 34-29 lead at halftime.

Although McCoy set the tone in the first half, Broncos center Seryee Lewis wowed the crowd with vicious tip dunks and great physical play down the stretch in the second.

Lewis, who entered the half with six points, finished with a team high 20 points in the Broncos victory.

“They just wanted it more than us today,” said Donnie Kirksey, head coach of the Vocational Cavaliers. “A game like this of this magnitude. They should have known that if we would have come out with more energy, we would have won.”

The Broncos will start the CPS playoff run next week. Game time to be announced.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Seryee Lewis, Kenwood, 20 points.

Rowland McCoy, Kenwood, 13 points.

hpherald@hpherald.com