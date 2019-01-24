Event production company opens flagship in Hyde Park

By TIA CAROL JONES

Contributing writer

A’Vents by August opened on Jan. 23 at 5231 S. Harper Ave. Alicia August-Wright, owner of the full-service event production and design company, called the opening the result of manifestation.

“I said, ‘I would love for this space to be the space for A’Vents by August’,” she said. “I legit dreamed about this day.”

August-Wright gave credit to her strong team and thanked them for their support. “It’s truly a strong community that I come from,” she said. “There are so many businesses that helped me get through this event.”

A part of that community is Jennifer Burrell, owner of the Frock Shop, a designer dress rental service. The pair launched a pop-up shop, Floral n’ Frock, in Hyde Park in 2018.

“Alicia, if you know her, you know she networks,” Burrell said. “I’ve learned so much from her.”

Burrell said one of August Wright’s best qualities is that she sees what she wants and goes for it. “You put so much hard work into this space. I know this is going to be a great growth opportunity,” Burrell said.

August-Wright thanked everyone from the photographer to the vendors in the space.

“Everybody you see with me, we helped each other,” she said. “I’ve been very big on shop local.”

August-Wright also gave credit to her husband. “My biggest investor is my husband. I’m definitely the risk taker, the entrepreneur,” she said.

August-Wright said A’Vents by August will do everything from planning a baby shower to a corporate event with 5,000 people.

“We pride ourselves on being able to take our clients senses,” she said. “Those are the types of clients we love providing services for at A’Vents by August.”

The hours for A’Vents by August are: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

