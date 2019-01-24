Lady Broncos advance to the second round of city playoffs with a 72-29 win over Chicago Agricultural

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

In the first round of the 2019 Chicago Public League city playoffs, the Kenwood Lady Broncos defeated the Chicago Agricultural Science Lady Cyclones, 72-29 on Wednesday night at Broncos gymnasium.

“When the seniors are playing well, everything is much easier,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos after the victory. “It’s a much easier game to coach when we don’t have to worry about foul trouble.”

In the first half, the Lady Broncos played superb team defense, generating 16 steals within a 14-minute span, and the Lady Cyclones had no answer.

“We got big games coming, on the line,” said Kenwood guard Kimeira Burks who finished with a game high 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half. “We’re just mentally getting prepared and physically getting prepared.”

Although Burks led her team in scoring in the first half, teammate Tamara Nard reached a career milestone in the first quarter. She became the first girls basketball player in Kenwood school history to record over 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, 100 blocked shots, and 100 steals. Nard finished the night with 15 points.

“It’s very important to me,” said Nard after accomplishing her career milestone. “I’m just proud of myself.”

Kenwood led 56-15 at half time, and then coasted in the second half.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Kimeira Burks, Kenwood, 16 points

Tamara Nard, Kenwood, 15 points

