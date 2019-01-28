Frigid temps may set records throughout city

HERALD STAFF REPORT

A severe cold wave is expected to affect Hyde Park this week, with temperatures predicted to sink below zero through Thursday, and then start to rise. The expected high on Wednesday has been forecast below minus 10 degrees, which would be the coldest temperatures in Chicago since 2014 and possibly 1994.

Chicago landlords must heat residential buildings to at least 68 degrees during the day and 66 degrees overnight. If your landlord is not responding to complaints, call 311.

“The City of Chicago has all hands on deck to provide support and assistance to residents across the city who are dealing with the dangerous cold,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a statement. “Landlords are responsible for providing adequate heat to their tenants and should be proactively checking their buildings and addressing issues immediately to prevent situations from becoming emergencies.”

The following warming centers will be operating near Hyde Park:

● The King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

● The Jackson Park fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

● The Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr.

● The Chicago Police Department 2nd District station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave.

Wellbeing checks can also be arranged through 311. Call 911 in the case of an emergency.

