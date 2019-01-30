Early voting begins; moves to wards Feb. 11

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Early voting for the 2019 Chicago municipal elections began on Jan. 29 at a site in the Loop at 175 W. Washington St. The site is open weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 11, early voting will expand to sites in all 50 wards: in the 4th and 5th wards at the King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and the Jackson Park fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., respectively. Hours will be the same until Monday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 22, when closing time will be extended to 7 p.m.

All voters in Chicago are eligible to vote by mail, with an application to do so available online. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, and ballots must be postmarked by Feb. 26.

On Election Day, Feb. 26, voters may cast ballots only at the polling place assigned to the precinct in which they are registered. Registered voters can look up their polling place online. Voting hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration services are available at every early voting site and, if voters have an Illinois driver’s license or ID card, online. Voters registering for the first time or those filing an address update or name change must show two forms of ID, one of which must show the voter’s current address. The deadline to register to vote by mail has passed.

Hyde Park–Kenwood will be voting for the offices of mayor, city treasurer, city clerk and alderman. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on April 2.

herald@hpherald.com