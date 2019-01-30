POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Jan. 18 and Jan. 27.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, at 4:34 a.m., three male suspects, all wearing dark clothing and masks, smashed the glass front door of a business on the 1200 East block of 53rd Street and took several pairs of glasses. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Saturday, Jan. 19, at 6:10 p.m., a suspect, described as a black man armed with a handgun, demanded property from a victim working on the street at 5604 S. Harper Ave. A witness, a woman who has a concealed carry license, saw this, exited her vehicle, pointed her firearm at the offender and told him to stop. At this point, a second offender hung outside the passenger window of a black Nissan SUV and displayed a handgun at the woman. She shot twice at the suspect on the street and once at the suspect in the SUV. The offender on foot ran southbound on Harper Avenue, and the SUV, occupied by two offenders described as black men, fled eastbound on 56th Street. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 12:30 a.m., a victim was riding his bicycle on the 5400 South block of Drexel Avenue when a black SUV pulled beside him and knocked him to the ground. Three male suspects, one suspect, displaying a handgun, struck the victim’s head and took his property before fleeing the scene. No one is in custody. The Chicago Police are investigating.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 12:15 p.m., an individual reported that someone shot him in his left leg as he walked on the 6100 South block of Cottage Grove Avenue. He was transported to the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medical Center in stable condition; the UCPD reports that he later admitted to the Chicago Police that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., a suspect, described as a black man armed with a handgun, approached a victim walking at 5136 S. Dorchester Ave. and demanded money. The victim handed the offender cash as a second person approached, from whom the suspect also demanded and took cash before fleeing on foot. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Thursday, Jan. 24, at 1:30 a.m., an unauthorized suspect was arrested by a UCPD officer after ignoring repeated warnings that he was trespassing at the U. of C. Medical Center, 5656 S. Maryland Ave.

On Friday, Jan. 25, at 9:25 p.m., a suspect, described as a black man armed with a handgun, took two necklaces from two victims walking at 5411 S. Woodlawn Ave. before fleeing on foot. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, at 12:40 p.m., a suspect, described as a 28-year-old white man, got into an altercation with a juvenile victim on the 5700 South block of Harper Avenue, produced a handgun, beat him, took personal belongings and fled. UCPD officers located and detained the suspect, recovered a handgun and turned the suspect over to the Chicago Police. The suspect was charged with armed robbery.

On Sunday, Jan. 27, at 7:40 p.m., three suspects armed with handguns took property from a victim getting out of his vehicle at 5201 S. University Ave. The UCPD report that the offenders fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, while the Chicago Police report that the offenders fled on foot. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

