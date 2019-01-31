Cold keeps K–12 schools closed; U. of C. reopens at noon; Metra closed tomorrow

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The worst has passed, but subzero temperatures are expected in Hyde Park until Thursday afternoon, when snow is predicted. Temperatures are forecast to rise above 10 degrees Friday morning before a freak warm-up lasting through Monday.

Many businesses, including the Herald, have reopened, as did the University of Chicago at noon. Chicago Public Schools were closed on Thursday, as were the Ancona School, St. Thomas the Apostle School and the U. of C. Laboratory Schools.

The Metra Electric District and South Shore Line services are suspended through Friday. Metra said Thursday morning that it expected to run by the Friday morning rush hour, but a Wednesday freight train derailment in Harvey, Illinois, on the Canadian National railroad paralleling its tracks knocked down a wire-holding structure and two nearby electrical substations.

The Chicago Transit Authority bus routes were running regularly, and Metra tickets can be used for the ‘L’ Red Line and bus routes 71, 26, 28, 6, J14, 2 and 1.

Ashley Heher, a spokeswoman for the U. of C. Medical Center, said eight people sought care for weather-related issues over the cold snap. The Chicago Police said no one had died from the cold in the 2nd District from Jan. 28.

The U. of C. Police only reported responding to burst water pipes in the William Eckhardt Research Center around noon on Wednesday and late that afternoon to the theft of a jacket at the Gordon Center for Integrative Science and subsequent unauthorized use of a Ventra card.

