U of C. Blood bank stresses need for donors

By ROBERT WILLIAMS III

Contributing Writer

The University of Chicago wants your blood.

The Blood Donor Department and Blood Donor Ambassadors are working to spread an awareness of the need for blood donations to increase the U. of C. Medicine blood supply.

“The Ambassadors are pre-med students whose main goal is to help increase blood supply of the UChicago Blood Bank,” said Nhu Pham, the blood bank manager. She said the Ambassadors are organizing events with churches and schools to spread awareness of the need for blood donations.

The need for blood donations grows during the winter season, and both the Blood Bank and the Ambassadors are working to ensure Hyde Park and the surrounding communities have an adequate blood supply to meet Emergency Room and Trauma Center requirements.

The opening of the new Trauma Center in May 2018 allows residents of the South Side to receive faster treatment instead of having to commute to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Blood donations are essential to UChicago medicine, and a heightened pool of minority donations will better service patients. Ambassadors president Aviva Klein stated: “Not having a variety of blood supply we have to give type O blood to patients, however if we have more types, we can give them their respective blood types.”

An alternative to donating blood is donating your platelets, a cell inside the blood. Platelets create layers of clogging to a wound to protect the body while healing an injury.

Aviva Klein said: “Donating platelets takes an hour, and blood donations take 30 minutes. Receiving platelets from donor blood will not leave the donor exhausted the way regular donation can.”

All units of blood donated to U Chicago Medicine are used in-house for hospitals and trauma patients. Aside from personal donations to the hospital, blood is acquired through the American Red Cross and other sources. All blood collected through the U Chicago Blood Donation Center goes to saving a life.

UChicago Blood Bank and Ambassadors welcome everyone to set up an appointment. They are located at the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, located in Hyde Park, 5758 S Maryland Ave., Rm. 2E. They can be reached at 773-702-6247 Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

