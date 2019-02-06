Hyde Park falls to Payton College Prep 56-49

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

In their final home game of the 2019 regular season, the Hyde Park Thunderbirds fell to Payton College Prep, 56-49, in front of a packed house at Hyde Park gymnasium.

“I was just really trying to compete, especially in the second half,” said Jabari Chiphe after leading his team to victory. “We work all season for games like this. We deserve to win as much as anybody else in the city does.”

Chiphe, who exploded for a game-high 25 points in the win, refused to let his team lose in spite of being down by 12 points at half time, when Hyde Park led 28-16.

In the second half, the Thunderbirds defense surrendered the lead to the Grizzlies and never recovered.

Thunderbird guard JaQuan Reed led Hyde Park in scoring with 17 points.

The Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Jabari Chiphe, Payton College Prep, 25 points

JaQuan Reed, Hyde Park, 17 points