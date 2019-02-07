Kenwood advances to second round of city playoffs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

Thanks to 23 points by junior Rowland McCoy and 20 points by senior Seryee Lewis, the Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team defeated Englewood Urban Prep, 75-44 in the first round of the Chicago Public League City Playoffs on Tuesday.

The Broncos had featured an all senior starting line-up of Lewis, Artese Stapleton, Lamond Johnson, Nure Knighten, and Talvin Wooten, who all contributed to the Broncos’ 20-15 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Broncos were led by the hot shooting of senior Lamond Johnson and McCoy.

