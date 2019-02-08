Kenwood falls to Farragut 66-55 in second round of city playoffs

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports writer

The Kenwood boys basketball team was eliminated from the city playoffs in the second round on Thursday night, losing to Farragut Academy, 66-55.

“I told them this was our last game at home,” said Wolf Nelson, head coach of Farragut Academy. “After this game you’re on the road no matter what!”

Coach Nelson’s message resonated with his players in the locker room, as the Admirals built a lead of 25-7 over the Broncos at the end of the first quarter.

The Admirals’ offense was sparked by the hot shooting of 6’1″ senior guard Aaron Strong, who finished with a game-high 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Strong’s offense pushed the Admirals to a 32-21 halftime lead.

In spite of being down by 11 points at the end of the half, the Broncos opened the third quarter with a more consistent approach to their offense. Senior Seryee Lewis, playing his last game in the city playoffs, played well in the low post and finished with 12 points.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Broncos got within striking distance of the Admirals, trimming the lead to 51-44 with 6:15 to play in regulation. But after two missed lay-ups by the Broncos, the Admirals extended their lead to close out the game, 66-55.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game

Aaron Strong, Farragut, 22 points

Seryee Lewis, Kenwood, 16 points

The Broncos had entered the game with high hopes following their 75-44 first-round victory over Englewood Urban Prep.

Kenwood was led by 23 points from junior Rowland McCoy and 20 points from senior Seryee Lewis.

The Broncos had featured an all senior starting line-up of Lewis, Artese Stapleton, Lamond Johnson, Nure Knighten, and Talvin Wooten, who all contributed to the Broncos’ 20-15 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Broncos were led by the hot shooting of senior Lamond Johnson and McCoy.