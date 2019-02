Barbara Hunt (an American Sign Language artist), Aisha Kahlil and other members of the a cappella group Sweet Honey in The Rock perform in the International House Assembly Hall, 1414 E. 59th St., Feb. 5. Sweet Honey in The Rock is the Don Michael Randel Ensemble in Residence at the University of Chicago for the 2018-2019 Academic Year and presented an additional public performance Feb. 8 in Mandel Hall.