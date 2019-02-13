Campaign for Point

To the Editor:

We are excited to share with you that on Friday, Feb. 8, the Promontory Point Conservancy (formerly “Save the Point”) launched a campaign to raise funds to dedicate a National Register plaque at the Point to acknowledge its significance. One year ago, Promontory Point Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Generations of South Siders have enjoyed the Point since it was built in the 1930s. This listing on the National Register honors the Point’s history, beauty and diversity; it helps preserve the Point for future generations. The Register listing highlights the Point’s limestone revetment that meets Lake Michigan, its Alfred Caldwell-designed landscape and its long history as an open and safe place for all to meet, mingle, swim, sit, stroll and play.

The commemorative brass plaque will mark the Point’s new national status and its historic value. Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), the Hyde Park Historical Society and the Chicago Park District have worked with us to get the Register listing and to plan the plaque.

The costs of casting the plaque, moving a limestone block to the Point to hold the plaque and mounting the plaque on the block add up to just under $10,000.

Fortunately, a local foundation is offering a $5,000 matching grant. Now we are asking interested individuals and families to help raise the remaining $5,000.

Once we raise the money for the plaque dedication, we will have an unveiling party at the Point this summer. You are all invited!

For more information, please visit our website at promontorypoint.org and join our mailing list.

Thanks,

Promontory Point Conservancy

Bruce Johnstone; Jorge Sanchez; Jay Mulberry;

Nina Helstein; Don Lamb; Carol Vieth; Curtrice Scott;

Debra Hammond; Margaret Schmid; Frances S. Vandervoort;

Peter O. Vandervoort; George Rumsey; Jack Spicer;

Jim Des Jardins; Hannah Hayes; Dot Stern; Loren Santow;

Michal Safar; Lauren Moltz; Beverly Serrell;

Joy Clendenning; Howard Zar; Michael Scott; Jesse Sinaiko