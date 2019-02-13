On the OPC Amicus Briefs

To the Editor:

I wish to respond to Erin Adams’ Jan. 30, letter on the Amicus Briefs in the OPC case with some key points from Prof. Richard A. Epstein’s brief. He provides a comprehensive analysis of the legal precedents for rejecting the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, pursuant to the public trust doctrine.

The brief of the seven property law professors, (The Group) contends the District Court should defer to the legislative determination that the construction of the OPC museum center is in the “public interest” since its focus is on the 44th President, the first African-American President of the United States.

Prof. Epstein’s response is that no one denies that abstract proposition, but the key analytical issues are whether the defendants have taken sufficient steps to make an independent business judgment about placing the OPC in the iconic Jackson Park site over other sites and whether the deal is sufficiently advantageous to the city.

The gist of Prof. Epstein’s argument is that a heightened level of scrutiny should be applied to any transfer of public land by the city to a private entity for its “private use” when there is a conflict of interest. Favoritism and intrigue are out of place for public trustees. Given Obama’s close connections with the current mayor and other key officials in Chicago, this deal warrants the highest level of scrutiny which has not be done.

He points out that the public trust doctrine is a mirror image of the Takings Clause. Private property should not be taken for public purposes without just compensation. So also public property should not be taken for private purposes without just compensation. These uncompensated takings constitute a form of “genteel theft,” regardless whether the holdings are public or private.

One final comment on Ms. Adams’ letter about the substantial imbalance of credibility and gravitas between Prof. Epstein and the “Group” briefs. Over the past five decades, Prof. Epstein has explored a long list of legal topics – contracts, legal history, Roman law, intellectual property, takings, administrative law, and more. He has written or contributed to at least 132 books, four dictionaries, 480 law journal articles, 186 newspaper articals, 125 magazine articles and 53 working papers. He is the 12th most cited legal scholar in the 20th century. I expect the seven property law professors would acknowledge his credibility and gravitas

Ray Kuby, J.D. 1960

Chicago