‘Silent disco’ means quiet party at MSI

As I come up the escalator, I am handed a set of wireless headphones. A young woman explains to me how to change the stations and volume.

As I arrive at the first floor of the Museum of Science and Industry and head toward the Rotunda, the headphones pulse with house music. Other people are standing in front of a booth with red lighting and dancing. I can tell they are listening to the same music I am.

The DJ announces: “Hello to all my red headphone wearers.” It’s DJ Steve “Miggedy” Maestro, he plays mostly Chicago House and old school music.

Other people clearly are dancing to another rhythm. I wonder what they are listening to. I switch the headphones to another station and my headphones light up blue. It’s Cardi B, courtesy of DJ Caleeb, his booth has blue lighting, and he is playing Hip Hop, R&B and popular contemporary music. T

Another DJ’s booth features green lighting; he is DJ Diox, and he is playing electronic and disco music.

MSI: After Hours is an event hosted by the Museum of Science and Industry. It gives adults an opportunity to live out a dream — visit the museum after hours and eat and drink while looking at the exhibits.

Guests at Friday’s event were able to get a sneak peak of the museum’s latest exhibit, “Wired to Wear,” which will open March 21. They also were able to see the Black Creativity and Innovation Studio exhibits.

It was the first time attending an afterhours at the museum for Keith Janson. His company purchased tickets.

“This is pretty good,” he said. “It’s cool seeing all the exhibits when it’s not so crowded. It’s always great walking around with a beer.”

Roslyn Fossett said the silent disco was quite the experience for her. “When I first entered I said, ‘Where’s the music. Are you sure there’s a party here? I don’t hear music’,” she said.

Fossett said after a hard day’s work doing flowers at her business, Plump Chicago Floral and Events, it was nice to come out.

“I like house music, so I had to come out and support, and, see Black Creativity,” she said. “Sometimes when you work all day, you can’t get to the museum. When it’s after hours and a Friday, you have to take advantage of it.”

