Thank you, Herald

To the Editor:

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Herald for its endorsement of my candidacy for Fifth Ward alderman. Although we have gathered much support during our nearly one-year-long campaign – including endorsements from the Sun Times and the Tribune – there is something especially meaningful about this nod from the Herald.

It affirms the message we have been hearing on the ground, door to door: Twenty years is enough time for Leslie Hairston to hold this seat; it is time to give someone else a chance; and I am the more qualified candidate and deserve that chance.

In more than a decade at the Herald – as a reporter, then associate editor, then editor – I was able to learn the ins and outs of how our ward ticks, along with overseeing a staff slightly larger than the typical ward office.

Through my work as a contributing organizer in the founding of the South Side Community Federal Credit Union, I gained an intimate understanding of the economic needs of our South Lakefront communities and how to meet them. My leadership in saving an historic church owned by the Chicago Catholic Archdiocese included a very successful media campaign and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As the board president of St. Martin de Porres House of Hope, I lead the oversight of a three-quarters-of-a-million-dollar budget and have gained a deep understanding of the substance abuse and mental health challenges we must get better at tackling in our communities. Overall, my work in our neighborhoods has prepared me to take on this tremendous challenge.

I respect and have worked with Leslie Hairston for years. I truly believe she has done her best for the ward. But we have reached a point where we need new ideas. Hairston is not the progressive voice she once was, and we are in desperate need of leadership in the ward and in the council.

Gabriel Piemonte

Candidate, Fifth Ward alderman