DuSable Museum, Comcast NBCUniversal unveil installation

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Contributing Writer

“Voices of the Civil Rights Movement,” the DuSable Museum’s new multimedia exhibit presents first-hand accounts and interviews with Civil Rights icons and celebrates the lives and work of six Chicago-based rights activists.

The interactive installment, which opened Feb. 7, is accessible to wheelchair users and those who are visually and hearing impaired. Ebonne Ruffins, Vice President of Local Media Development, explained that “[Comcast] has an end-to-end commitment to diversity and inclusion. A part of that commitment is accessibility. So, when we think about an exhibit that we are going to install it has to be accessible to all audiences. We want to ensure that everyone has access to stories to be able to enjoy them and to learn from them.”

Over the last five years, Comcast and the Equal Justice Initiative have gathered more than 240 videos (over 16 hours) of first-hand accounts, interviews and ‘historical moments’ segments, narrated by the late D’Army Bailey, from the Civil Rights Movement. Videos that are included in the project range from the 1600s to the present day to provide historical context, explore the legacy of the movement and examine social justice issues today. Everyone is encouraged to scroll through videos or search by title, year, collection and location.

At the opening, the DuSable was packed with guests from across the city to celebrate the opening of the exhibit and to honor the six Chicago Civil Rights Activists – Timuel Black, Rev. Clyde Brooks, Josie Childs, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., James Montgomery, and Robert Starks – all of whom were present.

David L. Cohen, senior executive vice president and chief of diversity officer at Comcast Corp., hailed the cooperation behind the project.

“This partnership between our friends at the DuSable Museum, the leadership and people of the great city of Chicago together with Comcast NBC Universal embodies what we as a company strives to do every day; build meaningful relationships with the communities we serve, provide a platform for the issues and the content that people most want to see and ensure that our workforce and the media that we produce reflect the culture of diversity and inclusion,” Cohen said.

President and CEO of the museum, Perri L. Irmer, welcomed guests to the museum and said in her speech, “The things that we have here to offer to educate everyone on African American History, art, and culture is important. More important today than ever before because what we are seeing in this nation and in the world are hatred, racism, and bigotry. What is the cure for that? Knowledge and truth. We present our truth here at the DuSable Museum of African American History.”

6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer and Mayor Rahm Emanuel attended the event and spoke briefly about the importance of the museum in the city. Emanuel also took the chance to talk about the recent approval of the police consent decree, Chicago Police Department recruits who come to the DuSable Museum to learn about Chicago’s History, Fair Housing Laws in Chicago and how Chicago Public School students will benefit from the new installation.

herald@hpherald.com