Raoul says Van Dyke’s sentence does not follow legislative, judicial guidelines

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Illinois Atty. Gen. Kwame Raoul (D) said he is challenging the sentence of former police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murdering Laquan McDonald, because the judge issued a decision out-of-step with legal precedent.

While Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced him only on the murder charge, which he said was more serious than the assault charges. Van Dyke would likely serve three years in prison, time off from the sentence for good behavior.

Raoul’s writ of mandamus states, however, that the General Assembly has “assigned a higher maximum sentence, higher minimum sentence, and greater felony classification to aggravated battery with a firearm … than second degree murder.”

“You first look at how the legislature has classified it,” he said. “The legislature has taken it upon itself to classify [second-degree murder] as a Class One felony, which is probational, which is eligible for time-for-time credit, punishable by four to 20 years. As for ag. bat. [aggravated battery] with a firearm, a non-probational [crime], it has a truth-in-sentencing component to it, where you have to do 85 percent of your time and is punishable by six to 30 years, a Class X felony.”

In People v. Lee, a 2004 ruling involving convictions of both second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that, under the one-act, one-crime doctrine, the “defendant’s second degree murder conviction, a Class 1 felony, should have been vacated rather than his aggravated battery with a firearm conviction, a Class X felony.”

That decision is the keystone of Raoul’s petition, but Raoul said he was unaware of it until his chief deputy and head of criminal appeals came to him about challenging the sentencing after he took office.

Raoul said that his action is about following the law. “You cannot be in a position where you have a constitutional duty and have something brought to your attention of an unlawful sentence and just overlook it,” he said. “I wouldn’t be doing my job.”

“Indeed, a judge’s discretion in sentencing a defendant is to be afforded the greatest deference — as long as it’s made within the boundaries that the legislature has set, and the courts of review,” Raoul said.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com