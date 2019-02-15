Dee Alexander performs at The Promontory

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

The crowd at the Promontory was bubbling with conversation and laughter, scraping chairs and clinking glasses. But that all faded away when Dee Alexander stepped on the stage.

Alexander is a producer and host of Jazz Nation on WFTM radio, but most of all she is the artist Chicago Tribune Jazz Critic Howard Reich called the face of jazz in Chicago. Her work has captivated audiences around the globe.

When she stepped on stage in her bright red dress, the crowd switched from quiet respect to shouts of “Happy Birthday.” Alexander smiled and thanked the crowd for coming to the show to celebrate her birthday. Alexander mentioned that she had planned to cancel the event because she had surgery a few weeks earlier but she stayed home and rested during the Polar Vortex instead.

But there was no rest for her. She sang her own songs and songs by other artists. She covered Nina Simone’s ‘Black is the Color of my True Love’s Hair’ and Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Freddie’s Dead’.

Before Alexander started each song, she would share the history of the artist, talk about how the song has inspired her or she would talk about a personal memory of where she first heard the song.

Alexander is respected in Chicago as a brilliant jazz vocalist because she knows the history of jazz and pays homage to performers before her. Her own work is innovative and follows the traditions of the genre. When you listen to her sing, you can tell what jazz musicians have inspired her.

Throughout the night, Alexander was a very engaging performer, but in the end, it seemed to be less a performance and more of a conversation with a very talented close friend.

