Metra offers discount fares to offset service disruptions

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Metra Electric District commuter rail services that connect Hyde Park–Kenwood to downtown, other South Side neighborhoods and the South Suburbs, have had a difficult month, marked by disruptions from a freight derailment and extreme weather conditions.

“The line was a bit snake-bitten the last two weeks,” said communications director Michael Gillis. Because of the six days of disrupted service, Metra is offering a 15-percent discount on April monthly passes.

Jan. 30 was the coldest day in Chicago since 1985, and Gillis said the overhead steel wires that supply power to the trains contracted from the cold and “pulled the wires really tight and pulled them higher than they’re designed to go. We tried to run trains that morning, and the first few trains just got caught up in the wires, so we had to pull the plug on doing that.”

Metra repaired the damage at several locations that day, but a freight train derailed on the Canadian National tracks that parallel the commuter tracks. Gillis did not know whether the derailment was caused by the intense cold, but part of the freight train hit one of the structures that support the wires near the Harvey, Illinois, station. The column fell, taking two miles of wire down with it and damaging additional wire supports.

“We had to go up and down those two miles and fix all those things and rehang the wire, build a new column, put up a new column,” Gillis said, which took “the better part of a week.”

Service was restored on Feb. 9, but the ice storm on Feb. 11, the thickest in 71 years, “came in so fast and so much that it stopped our trains in their tracks,” Gillis said. Metra usually runs trains during ice storms to keep ice off the wires, but Gillis said the ice was accumulating too fast to do so. Metra spent most of Feb. 12 cleaning the wires before resuming limited service that evening.

“All those factors combined convinced us we should provide a discount,” Gillis said. “We’re prepared for normal temperature variations. Whether it’s going to be these sorts of extreme things happening, I don’t know what we can do about that. But we’re prepared for regular temperature variations.”

As evidenced by the Feb. 12 closure of northbound Lake Shore Drive in the Loop due to cracked steel beams, Chicago’s transportation infrastructure has serious faults, and commuter rail is no exception. “We have huge capital needs, and not just on the Metra Electric line,” Gillis said. The Regional Transportation Authority, which runs the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and the Pace commuter and paratransit bus service, has identified $12 billion in needs across the whole Metra system.

Gillis said Metra should be spending $1.2 billion on its capital needs every year, but current funding is only one-sixth of that. “That funding right now is coming only from the federal government, because the state has not passed a capital bill since 2009,” Gillis said. “We have this huge need. Our regular funding sources aren’t meeting that need.”

Metra was promised $1.2 billion in the 2009 capital bill, though the state gave the system $264 million less than that, Gillis said, and most of it went to the Electric District. It went to a whole new fleet, delivered as recently as 2015; the other lines run with cars up to 65 years old and engines up to 40 years old.

“The fact that the state cut our allotment and the fact that we had to buy those electric cars — that was a priority — that really constricted capital dollars on anything else,” Gillis explained. A federal mandate to install positive train control, a safety system that will take automatically control and stop trains if engineers do unauthorized actions like speed, by 2020 is costing $400 million. The feds are only funding a tenth of that, with the other money coming from Metra’s capital fund.

Gillis acknowledged Illinois’ dire financial condition but said all levels of government and the public are hungry for an infrastructure bill.

Metra recently unveiled a “$5 billion ask” from the state that would fund several priorities, including the conversion of 54 locomotives to AC propulsion to increase efficiency, reliability and ridership and to reduce maintenance costs, rebuilt at least 10 bridges a year, enhance more stations with warming shelters and add more express trains. The release says Metra is “cautiously optimistic” that the state government “will take action to address the chronic capital funding shortfalls that have plagued Metra and indeed the entire state.”

A one-way ride from Millennium Station to Hyde Park on Metra Electric costs $4.25. The cost from the Loop to the Garfield Red and Green line stations costs $2.50, and it is $2.25 by CTA bus. The CTA allows up to two transfers for a quarter each in the two hours after a fare is paid. One cannot transfer between the CTA and Metra.

Gillis said the issue of fare integration between the rapid transit, bus and commuter rail services is complex. He said Metra must cover half of its operating costs from fares; the rest comes from sales taxes. “If we were charging less, which we would either do if there was fare integration [or] if we charged the same as the CTA, we’d have to make up for that money somehow, and we’re not getting more taxes to make up for that.

“It really comes down to money. We don’t have the funding to do that sort of thing. It is a challenge for the region. If the powers that be wanted to do something like that, there would have to be some sort of funding mechanism to do it,” Gillis said.

“We are aware that in an ideal world, it would be one big organization, but we have to make our budget work. We have this requirement. To run more trains or to charge less, those all cost money. Unless we make it up all in fare revenue, we’re not going to get additional subsidy on the other side, so we can’t operate in the red.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com