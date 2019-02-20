2 robberies reported in Hyde Park on Tuesday

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Two robberies occurred in Hyde Park last night. Police apprehended suspects in the first incident and returned stolen property to the victim, but the suspects wanted for the second incident are still at large.

On Feb. 19 at 9:15 p.m., three suspects approached an individual walking in the Ellis Avenue Parking Structure, 5505 S. Ellis Ave., and forcibly took a cell phone and wallet. University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers later arrested two of the suspects at 57th Street and University Avenue, recovering the victim’s property.

At 10:40 p.m., three suspects, one armed with a handgun, took a wallet and cell phone from a victim walking near the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and 57th Street. One of the suspects struck the victim in the face before they fled on foot. The Chicago Police are investigating.

The Chicago Police have no record of their department’s involvement in the Ellis Avenue robbery and subsequent arrests, and a University of Chicago spokeswoman said it is likely that the UCPD handled the first incident on their own.

A Chicago Police spokesperson said the department knows of no connection between the two incidents.

hpherald@hpherald.com