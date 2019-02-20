5th, 20th ward groups push vote for CBA

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff Writer

Leaders of several community groups urged U. of C. students and neighborhood residents to vote for the Community Benefits Agreement advisory referendum on the Feb. 26 ballot and to pressure university administrators to support the CBA.

UChicago Organizing for a CBA sponsored a panel discussion hosted by Prof. Eve Ewing with Paru Brown of Black Youth Project 100 (BYP 100), Marilyn Harper and Alex Goldenberg of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP).

Residents like Harper, who has lived in Woodlawn for over 20 years and sent her two daughters to Chicago Public Schools, already have seen increases in property taxes due to recent development in the neighborhood, and they are concerned about what will happen next when the Obama Presidental Center arrives.

“My uncle owns a building in Woodlawn, I have seen property tax escalate. I’m a renter there and I know that by his property tax raising it will pass on to me. One day, I will be faced with deciding should I stay in the community or will I be pushed out?” Harper said.

In order to prevent displacement, the proposed CBA has very specific demands. Brown said that the demands include “construction jobs that come with the Obama Presidential Center, a property tax freeze for long term residents, strengthening neighborhood schools, setting aside 30 percent of affordable housing,”

Goldenberg urged, “A call for a community trust fund that developers of very large developments, like the Obama Foundation and the University of Chicago, will be required to contribute to. So that we can fund alternative housing, affordable housing formations like community land trust, limited equity cooperatives, and community-owned small businesses.”

These demands come from the work that is being done by the Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition, that started in 2016 with community members hosting townhalls on different topics like education, employment, and affordable housing. The coalition includes UChicago Organizing for a CBA, BYP 100, STOP and other organizations on the South Side of Chicago.

Not only is the coalition is fighting for a CBA with the Obama Center, but they are pushing for the city of Chicago to pass a CBA ordinance. The Feb. 26 election ballot for voters in the 5th and 20th wards will include an advisory vote on the CBA ordinance for the Obama Center.

UChicago Organizing for a CBA wants the university to sign a CBA because of the recent developments that the university has started.

Currently, Woodlawn Residential Commons will be a student dorm that house under 1,300 students and a conference center, the David M. Rubenstein Forum, is being constructed.

s.smylie@hpherald.com