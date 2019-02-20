Hyde Park-Kenwood polling sites

Herald Staff Report

The mayoral and aldermanic election will take place on Feb. 26. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. has the right to vote.

The mayoral race has taken center stage in the election with 14 candidates in the running to be mayor of Chicago. Gery Chico, Bill Daley, Amara Enyia, Bob Fioretti, LaShawn Ford, Jerry Joyce, John Kolzar, Lori Lightfoot, Garry McCarthy, Susan Mendoza, Toni Preckwinkle, Neal Sales-Griffin, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson all are in the race.

Hyde Park native and former alderman of the 4th Ward, Toni Preckwinkle is one of the front-runners in the mayoral race.

Chicagoans also will vote for city clerk, city treasurer and alderman.

In the 4th Ward aldermanic race, Ebony Lucas is running against Ald. Sophia King. In the 5th Ward, Ald. Leslie Hariston is being challenged by Gabriel Piemonte and William Calloway.

Residents in the 5th Precinct in the 5th Ward will be voting on an advisory referendum for a Community Benefits Agreement related to the Obama Presidential Center.

If a candidate, in any race, does not receive more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a run-off on April 2 between two candidates who received the most votes on Feb. 26.

4th Ward Polling Places

Precinct Address in the 4th Ward 1 Hyde Park Neighborhood Club,

5480 S Kenwood Ave. 5 and 10 Kennicott Park,

4434 S Lake Park Ave. 9 Harper Square Co-Operative,

4850 S Lake Park Ave. 15 Alpha Towers,

936 E 47th St. 22, 23, 24 Shoesmith School,

1330 E 50th St. 26 Washington Park Apartments,

4949 S Cottage Grove Ave. 27 Canter Middle School,

4959 S Blackstone Ave. 31 Newport Condominium Association,

4800 S Chicago Beach Dr. 33 Drexel Square Apartments,

810 E Hyde Park Blvd.

Precinct Address in the 5th Ward 3 Augustana Lutheran Church,

5500 S Woodlawn Ave. 4 and 21 Kozminski Community Academy,

936 E 54th St. 7 and 22 Regents Park Apartments,

5050 S Lake Shore Dr. 8 and 27 Ray Elementary School,

5631 S Kimbark Ave. 9 Church Of Latter Day Saints,

5200 S University Ave. 11 Carolan Apartments,

5480 S Cornell Ave. 15 Hyde Park West Apartments,

5325 S Cottage Grove Ave. 18 and 23 Catholic Theological Union,

5401 S Cornell Ave. 19 Pioneer Cooperative,

5429 S Dorchester Ave. 20 Congregation Rodfei Zedek,

5200 S Hyde Park Blvd. 23 Catholic Theological Union,

5401 S Cornell Ave. 24 Hyde Park Neighborhood Club,

5480 S Kenwood Ave. 34 The Cloisters,

5801 S Dorchester Ave. 35 and 41 Condo Association,

1700 E 56th St. 37 Montgomery Place,

5550 S Shore Dr. 39 University Park Condo,

1450 E 55th Pl.

Note: Some precincts share the same polling places.