Racial equity policy is topic of mayoral forum

Five mayoral candidates — Austin Chamber of Commerce director Amara Enyia, attorney Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who arrived late — met on Saturday for a forum oriented around racial equity in the policymaking process.

Reflecting the cynical mood of the election, the moderator asked the candidates to defend their records shortly after they gave their opening statements. Preckwinkle pointed to her decades of experience in city and county government and called it ironic that she has been criticized “as if that experience doesn’t matter.”

“I think having experience, working with local folks, building your communities, strengthening your schools, addressing public safety challenges and running the second-largest county in the country are great experience for this job,” she said.

Lightfoot, in turn, attacked Preckwinkle for her support for former Assessor Joseph Berrios, her predecessor as county Democratic chair who lost reelection after a Tribune investigation charged him with systematically over-assessing property values in low-income minority neighborhoods, saying she impeded ethics investigations into his office. Preckwinkle denied the allegations and defended Berrios as party chairman, praising him for slating women and candidates of color.

Vallas defended himself against charges of job-hopping, saying he has “moved from place to place, wherever there has been a need.” Enyia said criticism of her has come from unease with “moving away from the status quo that hasn’t worked for far too many in this city.”

Preckwinkle recalled the racism she encountered growing up in predominantly white St. Paul, Minnesota, and the uneven racial history of the United States before decrying the “disparate and different and less” resource allocation to communities of color compared with White areas.

Vallas talked about the central role economic opportunity plays in racial equity. “The city controls $20 billion in resources,” he said, not counting grants, business incentives, contracting and property tax abatements. “The city budget should be an equity vehicle.”

Enyia said that segregation in Chicago goes beyond mere separation and racially homogenous neighborhoods: “It is the fact that this city values people based upon their race,” measured by investment.

Lightfoot said only a mayor “who is independent [and] not part of the broken political machine” could solve such problems. She called for Chicago to establish incubators for small businesses and ease their access to capital. Preckwinkle pointed to her plan to bring a $15 minimum wage to the city by 2021 — legislation is moving through the General Assembly that would raise the rate that high statewide by 2025 — and proposed hiring psychologists and social workers to work in predominantly non-White neighborhood schools.

Vallas discussed using “TIF fair share” to fund environmental and lead-abatement work. Enyia supports expanding educational opportunities in advanced manufacturing, information technology and coding and incentive packages for new small businesses in the city through mentorship programs and incubators. On education, she recalled her platform’s support for a CPS equity office to analyze capital and programmatic expenditures.

On public safety, Lightfoot called for treating violence in the city as a public health crisis and a coordinated strategy with states where illegal guns in Chicago originate focusing on trafficking and felons purchasing. Preckwinkle called for more collaboration between police and civilians, with better training and departmental accountability and increased civilian oversight. Both candidates support the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA) civilian oversight proposal

Vallas also called for more training, particularly within the provisions of the department’s consent decree with the Illinois Attorney General, and mental health facilities in each police district. He implied that the city is paying too much in overtime because of officer vacancies. Enyia called for restorative justice programs in schools, “not just investing in police officers in schools,” funding for block clubs so they can “monitor their own blocks” rather than rely exclusively on police and a mayor “who can negotiate in good faith” with the police union.

Vallas, Enyia and Lightfoot all oppose aldermanic privilege, a process through which aldermen can block government actions in their wards; Preckwinkle supports it, saying investments are needed in communities of color, whose aldermen support it. Mendoza said she opposes aldermanic prerogative, decrying “unilateral, unchecked power to put whatever kind of projects they want in the community: it should be what’s best for the community and the entire city as a whole.” Enyia also opposes it.

Regarding environmental protection, Lightfoot called for reestablishing the city’s Department of the Environment and for environmental impact studies ahead of development to incorporate tenets of environmental justice. Preckwinkle also called for reestablishing it, as did Vallas, and assessing where lead in drinking water is most severe. Enyia supports reforming zoning laws to take polluted, formerly industrial areas into account and an interagency team focused on environmental justice to support different municipal departments and community groups.

On housing, all candidates support revisions to the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance and allowing developers to pay into the Affordable Housing Fund instead of constructing more affordable units, though Lightfoot said the fund is not paying for enough such units. Mendoza said rent control would work in some, but not all, neighborhoods; Preckwinkle supports “lifting the ban on talking about rent control,” and Vallas and Enyia advocated for rent control. Lightfoot said the current need for affordable housing is so great “that we can’t wait for Springfield,” which would have to sign off on allowing rent control in Illinois.

A question about public campaign financing provoked fiery responses. Vallas said he did not expect publicly financed campaigns to come to fruition, but he supports term limits, ending aldermanic privilege and removing the fees associated with actions like zoning changes, retail licenses and property tax appeals.

Enyia supports public finance rules changes and binding, rather than advisory, ballot questions. Preckwinkle supports public financing and a ban on outside employment for municipal elected officials. Lightfoot questioned why municipal elections are held in the dead of the Chicago winter and why so many petitions are needed to get on the mayoral ballot, and she also supports term limits.

