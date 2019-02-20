Program will help students get free tuition at the U. of I. at Urbana-Champaign

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff Writer

Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering program (ChiS&E) will host a forum this Saturday, Feb. 23, at Kenwood Academy from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) program to give free tuition to qualified Illinois students.

Starting with the class of 2019, UIUC has committed to giving free tuition to students whose families makes a combined income of $61,000 a year or less. The program, called the Illinois Commitment, was announced in August 2018. The university hopes that this program will make attending the university financially accessible to middle-income Illinois families.

According the requirements set by the university, students must be under the age of 24, students and parents must be Illinois residents, their family income is $61,000 or less, their family’s assets are less than $50,000, and they must be admitted as a first year or transfer student.

Kenneth Hill, founder and executive director of ChiS&E, said: “We know that many of the students and families we serve fall within the requirements set forth by the University of Illinois, and they must be educated about these opportunities in order to successfully take part in the program that launches this year.”

On Saturday, Dr. Kevin Pitts, vice provost at the university will lead the discussion about the Illinois Commitment. The forum is free and open to the public, but you must reserve a spot at info@chiprep.org

s.smylie@hpherald.com