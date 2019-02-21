Duckworth warns about state of separation of powers during U. of C. discussion

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) called President Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency along the nation’s southern border an attack on the Constitutional separation of powers.

“If he’s actually able to do this, it basically goes against and breaks down the checks and balances in our form of government,” she told moderator and former White House senior advisor David Axelrod during a discussion at the U. of C. “Because Congress has the power of the purse. We’re the ones who authorize and appropriate the money for the budget that the president proposes.

“And if the president can then move that money around, despite whatever Congress says, then what’s the point in having the legislative branch?”

Such are the stakes to a member of the Senate’s minority caucus stuck between a Republican president and Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Duckworth said Trump’s emergency declaration was part of a steady expansion of executive power but noted the irony of conservatives who criticized former President Obama’s unilateral actions now supporting “something far more egregious.”

She said a crash rescue fire station at Peoria International Airport under construction for both defense and civilian needs is now in doubt because of Trump’s planned shift of government funds for the wall, as is the Illinois National Guard’s rifle training range in Marseilles.

All for “a form of barrier that dates back to Medieval times, that the experts have told us is not the right way to secure the border.” She noted her vote to allocate funds for some border barriers, drones and patrol agents and reiterated experts’ assertions that most drugs and human trafficking comes across at official ports of entry.

Axelrod began by asking Duckworth, 50, about her childhood. She was born in Thailand to a war bride and a longtime soldier who later worked in refugee services and development. She did not speak English until age 8, visited the United States for the first time at age 12 (to Disney World) and moved to Hawaii at age 16. “It’s almost an immigrant story, but I’m not an immigrant,” she said.

Duckworth said she perceived the United States as a “golden land that led the world in a humanitarian way.” Even after the military’s humiliating defeat in Vietnam, she saw refugees who held America in high regard — thanks to, she said, organizations like the U.S. Agency for International Development and Peace Corps, for which she now advocates more funding.

The experience left her with a desire to serve.

Her father lost his job in Hawaii, after the family burned through their savings in Southeast Asia, leaving them dependent on food stamps and threatened with homelessness. Duckworth said school breakfasts and lunches and a teacher who bought her dinner several times a week prevented her from dropping out of high school.

After attending the University of Hawaii, Duckworth joined ROTC while getting her master’s degree at George Washington University and later joined the Illinois Army National Guard. She did doctoral work at Northern Illinois University until she was deployed to Iraq in 2004, where she lost parts of both legs after insurgents shot down a helicopter she was piloting.

In 2006, Duckworth lost a congressional race in the northwest suburbs against then-state Sen. Peter Roskam (Axelrod drolly noted that he had worked on her unsuccessful campaign), who lost his reelection fight against Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) last year. Duckworth then worked in the state and federal veterans affairs departments before defeating former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-8th) in 2012 and former Sen. Mark Kirk (R) in 2016. She is the first disabled woman in the Senate and the first senator to give birth in office.

“Who knew getting knocked up would be so historical?” she gabbed. “Senators have been having babies for hundreds of years. I just happened to be the first female senator to have a baby.” She and husband Bryan Bowlsbey have two children.

Duckworth she said she was unable to take maternity leave without forfeiting her ability to introduce legislation or vote and so took her infant onto the Senate floor. Paid family leave legislation she supports would create an insurance program that both employers and workers would pay into — around $2.50 a week each, she said — that would fund 12 weeks of family leave. She attacked a family leave proposal by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump that would, she said, be paid for out of workers’ Social Security funds.

Duckworth said the state of the VA health care system is “very good — if you can get into it,” meaning that it is under-resourced. Although Obama signed mandatory funding legislation, the VA only provides “care for the part of you that got hurt in the service” or veterans like Duckworth who are “100-percent disabled.”

She said her office works with veterans who received other-than-honorable or general discharges for issues related to mental illness like addiction. Such people cannot go to the VA for health care, and Duckworth said her office can “fix” the discharge “in order to get a retroactive diagnosis of post-traumatic stress.”

“We honor our veterans, and yet we don’t think about what we need to do to support them when they come home,” she said, mentioning the high rates of opioid abuse among veterans who, like her, suffered physical injuries.

Duckworth said none of the U.S. military central command figures she has consulted think Trump’s planned withdrawal of troops from Syria is good policy; she said the White House made their decision without consulting them. She framed the military’s presence in Syria and Afghanistan as a reflection of “a nation-building problem,” calling for more State Department resources and warning that troops would have to return should local governments be unable to maintain their security.

“I don’t want our troops there. I want our troops to come home. But it is not the military’s job to nation-build,” she said. “It is not the military’s job to advise the governments how to make democracies. It’s not the military’s job to bring in aid.” She said the Taliban, the Islamic State group, Iran, China and Russia would occupy the void created by the American exit.

While Duckworth railed against VA privatization proposals and also supported a policy change that would allow veterans to receive care from non-VA providers after being diagnosed with conditions, she does not support a single payer, “Medicare for All,” health care structure for the U.S. Nor does she support the so-called Green New Deal.

She called both proposals “very aspirational” but said she does not vote for or support things about which she does not know the details. She said that she “wants to do things that are achievable.”

“Here’s the thing: I have government-funded health care,” she said. “I go to the VA as my primary form of health care, and it’s really good health care. But I also buy health insurance to plus-up on the things that the VA does not cover, and I want Americans to have options in our lives.”

A “minimum level of health care” ought to be a right, she said — children should be able to go to the dentist, and seniors should not have to choose between food and medications — and people who want to have more ought to be able to buy more.

“Is single payer the way to get there? Perhaps, but I want to know what the details are before I put my word to say that I would support that.” She is skeptical of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) plan to implement a single payer system in four years.

Duckworth said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) support for putting the Green New Deal up to a vote is a bad sign because he knows it is “a political tool he can use to hurt Democratic chances.”

“I’d rather talk about how we can move America towards a more carbon-neutral future by investing in biofuels,” she said. “What can we legislatively do right now to move us forward?” She said investments in wind power have created 100,000 Illinois jobs in the past decade and that half of military casualties in Iraq happened during convoy operations, 90 percent of which were conducted to transport diesel fuel.

“And yet the Republicans in the House kept killing the proposal by the Navy to invest in the ability to generate biofuels on military bases to prevent troops from having to drive in those convoys,” she alleged.

She said her goals for the 2020 elections are to reelect Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and have a Midwesterner “or a mountain state governor” on the Democratic presidential ticket, saying Democrats will not win, “speaking politically as a party, with candidates who are only from the coasts. She specifically mentioned South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Gov. Steve Bullock (Mont.) and former Gov. John Hickenlooper (Colo.).

