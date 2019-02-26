Ald. King re-elected to full term

By MARC MELTZER

After a 2½ – year stint as 4th Ward alderman, Sophia King was to her first full four-year term Tuesday.

She said in an interview that she wasn’t surprised that she won. That’s because “I’ve been rolling up my sleeves, working hard. I’ve been getting feedback from the constituents as I go, and I’ve heard good things about the work that we’ve been doing all along.

“You know it’s only been 2½ years but in a short time we’ve been able to accomplish a lot.”

She said that included taking care of problems that people have had on their blocks for years – solving them in weeks or months – and doing initiatives like the renaming of Congress Parkway to Ida B. Wells Parkway “that young girls and boys will be proud of for years to come.”

“I think people have acknowledged the hard work that my staff and I have been doing over the last 2½ years and I’m so proud that they want me to continue to do that.”

After being asked if she believes she’ll be reelected as an incumbent for many years to come, she said she’ll “take it one step at a time. I like to say that I want to be here as long as I can add value and right now this is my second election…I just look forward to empowering the 4th Ward, making sure that we have strong neighborhood schools, making sure that people who aren’t working are put back to work, making sure that our neighborhoods are vibrant and safe. Those are the things that I’m working on and also bringing parity to the city of Chicago.”

Striking a familiar theme of this year’s mayoral campaigns, she said, “I look forward to working with the next mayor making sure that the city of Chicago is really growing in all parts of the city, including the neighborhoods. And I think that’s what’s lacking now.

“That the neighborhoods don’t have a parity of resources. Downtown is vibrant but neighborhoods are struggling and as city councilmen we have to hear and heed the need of our most needy constituents and they are crying out for resources and jobs.”

Those gathered at the Virtue Restaurant for King’s election night party, like Arnette Faulkner, weren’t surprised that King won, either. “I knew she was going to win. She is for the people, for the community. I often to say this to people when I talk about Sophia.”

Stephanie Higgins Garrett said: “She’s done great work in the ward. And she has a lot of support behind her. So, I wasn’t surprised (that she won) …She addresses everything. I get her newsletter weekly and she addresses everything going on in the ward as well as outside of the ward. So, she keeps her constituents well informed.”

Anthony Langworthy said he wasn’t surprised because of King’s “integrity,” and “what I’ve seen demonstrated in the community.”

