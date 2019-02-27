Advisory CBA referendum easily passes in 4 precincts

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

An advisory referendum on the Community Benefits Agreement advocated by a coalition of South Side activist organizations has passed overwhelmingly in four precincts in the 5th and 20th wards.

While the referendum is not legally binding, Jawanza Malone, executive director of the Kenwood–Oakland Community Organization, said that it spells out what South Side residents expect in terms of jobs, housing and education.

“I think tonight we received confirmation for what we’ve been saying for the past three years: that the voters want and need protection and that support for the Presidential Center does not mean that people also do not want a community benefits agreement,” Malone said.

“We are seeing the mayoral candidates and the aldermanic candidates expressing the sentiment of the people.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com