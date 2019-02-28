Kenwood falls to Fenwick 69-65 in first round of State Playoffs

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Kenwood Academy High School boys basketball team was eliminated in the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs after a 69-65 loss to Fenwick High School on Wednesday night.

In the first half, center Seryee Lewis got off to a hot start. He scored 12 of his team-high 16 points over a 13-minute stretch, giving his team a 22-20 lead early in the second quarter.

But Fenwick’s Bryce Hopkins countered Lewis’s offensive explosion with 13 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, pushing his team to a 42-33 lead at halftime.

“It wasn’t about my stats,” said Hopkins after the game. “It was about the team.”

Hopkins continued his hot shooting in the second half, adding 16 more points to finish with a game-high 29 points to lead Fenwick to the win.

The Broncos fought hard, with four players scoring in double digits. Lewis finished with 16 points; Artese Stapleton had 16; Rowland McCoy, 12, and Lamond Johnson, 12.

The Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game

Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, 29 points.

Seryee Lewis, Kenwood, 16 points.

