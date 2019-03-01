Police respond to shots fired at 52nd and Kenwood

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Chicago police responded to shots fired sometime between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and 52nd Street and were seen marking around 25 shell casings on the ground.

Officers were overheard saying that a vehicle had been damaged on 52nd Street; a Subaru SUV had a shattered back window. A resident of an apartment building on the block said the SUV had been parked there over a month.

A witness who did not want to be identified had been walking in the area and heard the gunfire, mistaking the sound for firecrackers. A man driving on 52nd Street rolled down his window and told the witness to run. The witness said he saw two people running near the intersection, so he ran away from the scene westbound on 52nd Street.

“I was kind of surprised. It didn’t catch up to me until later when I realized what I had seen,” the witness said, later calling the experience a wake-up call to violence in Hyde Park.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that no offenders were taken into custody and that no injuries had been reported. Police recovered a weapon on the 5000 South block of Woodlawn Avenue.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com