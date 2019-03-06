Election 2019 How the candidates fared with Hyde Park–Kenwood voters

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Mayoral election:

Turnout in the Feb. 26 mayoral election was 45 percent in Hyde Park–Kenwood, much higher than the 35 percent turnout citywide. Native daughter Toni Preckwinkle, who heads both the county government and Democratic Party, took first place among HP-Kenwood voters with 39 percent of the votes. Her opponent in the runoff — former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, who polled first citywide with 17.5 percent of the vote — came in second locally with 2 23.5 percent of the votes

While Preckwinkle, a former 4th Ward alderman, did not win a majority in Hyde Park–Kenwood, where she has lived since attending the University of Chicago, she exceeded her citywide total (16 percent) in her home neighborhood by 23 points. Lightfoot, an alumna of the U. of C. Law School who lives on the Northwest Side, exceeded her citywide percentage locally by six points.

Austin Chamber of Commerce director Amara Enyia, who pointedly courted Millennials and the political left, came in third in Hyde Park–Kenwood with 1,326 votes, around 12 percent of the neighborhood’s total. She placed sixth citywide with 8 percent of the vote.

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary and White House chief of staff William Daley, who finished third citywide with around 15 percent of the vote, won 962 votes in Hyde Park–Kenwood, around 9 percent of the total. Businessman Willie Wilson, who performed strongly in predominantly African-American areas on the South and West sides, won 816 votes locally, or around 7 percent, down from his citywide total of around 10.5 percent.

Preckwinkle carried all but one precinct in Hyde Park, losing narrowly to Lightfoot in the 5th Ward’s 21st Precinct, bound by Ingleside and Greenwood avenues and 53rd and 55th streets, 32 to 35 percent.

Local turnout was 74 percent in last year’s midterm election and 82.5 percent in the 2016 general election.

4th Ward aldermanic election:

Across the 4th Ward, Ald. Sophia King won re-election with 9,126 votes, 66 percent to 34 percent against attorney Ebony Lucas in a rematch of their 2017 special election. On Feb. 26, King won all of the ward’s 38 precincts. Turnout was around 40 percent.

Hyde Park–Kenwood voters in the 4th Ward gave King 2,554 votes, or around 65 percent of the neighborhood’s total. Her local precinct margins ranged from just over 75 percent in the 24th Precinct (north-central Kenwood, south of 47th Street) to 54 percent in the 1st Precinct, one of two precincts in the ward that dip south into Hyde Park, between Hyde Park Boulevard, 53rd Street and Woodlawn and Dorchester avenues.

Turnout was highest in the 9th Precinct, around 57.5 percent, between 49th Street and Dorchester and Lake Park avenues, including the Harper Square Housing Co-op. It was the only precinct in the ward where a majority of registered voters cast ballots. Turnout was lowest in the 19th Precinct, which includes the Lawless Gardens apartments in Bronzeville, 3550 S. Rhodes Ave., where around 23.5 percent of registered voters came out.

5th Ward aldermanic election:

Ald. Leslie Hairston faces a runoff, having won 6,265 votes, or 48.5 percent of the total in the 5th Ward. On April 2, she will face activist William Calloway, who won 3,443 votes, or around 26.5 percent of the ward total. Former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte placed third with 3,183 votes, around 24.5 percent.

Turnout was a little less than 40 percent; by far the highest percentage of voters turned out was in the 41st Precinct, which includes the 1700 E. 56th St. apartments on Jackson Park, where around 68.5 percent of voters cast ballots. It was lowest in 2nd Precinct, near the intersection of 71st Street and Chicago Avenue: 27.5 percent.

In the ward’s 20 Hyde Park–Kenwood precincts, Hairston got 3,530 votes, around 46.5 percent of the total, to Piemonte’s 2,621 (34.5 percent) and Calloway’s 1,191 (15.5 percent). Hairston won a majority of the vote in seven precincts and first place in 17 overall.

Her best precinct was the lakefront 7th Precinct, which contains the Regents Park apartments, 5053 S. East End Ave., where she won around 58.5 percent of the vote. She took a majority in precincts on the lakefront from 49th to 53rd streets, in those lining East Hyde Park Boulevard and Cottage Grove Avenue in Hyde Park and in the 41st Precinct.

Piemonte outpolled his ward-wide percentage in all but one precinct in Hyde Park and ranked first in three. He took around 53.5 percent in the 8th Precinct (roughly between the railroad embankment, Dorchester Avenue and 55th and 57th streets), also carrying the 18th (between Kenwood and Blackstone avenues and 54th and 55th streets) and the 27th, which roughly covers the eastern two-thirds of the U. of C. campus (to Dorchester Avenue).

Calloway won over a fifth of the vote in just two Hyde Park precincts, the 18th and 24th, which straddle the embankment downtown between Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street. His worst local precinct was the 39th, between 55th and 56th streets and Woodlawn and Dorchester avenues, where he won around 8.5 percent of the vote.

His overall second-place finish came from his margins in the ward’s South Shore precincts; he and Hairston both live in the neighborhood. Calloway won in seven precincts in South Shore, all southeast of Jeffery Boulevard and 67th Street.

Out of the 24 precincts where Piemonte received fewer than 100 votes, 21 are outside of Hyde Park. There are 41 precincts in the 5th Ward.

