POLICE BLOTTER

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Feb. 25 and March 3

Herald Staff Report

On Monday, Feb. 25, at 11:32 a.m., the UCPD received a report of someone who forced entry to the Woodlawn Commons construction site, 1156 E. 61st St., and stole copper tubing and wire.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 8:45 p.m., two suspects approached a person walking at 1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd. and struck him in the face before forcibly taking his wallet and cell phone and fleeing on foot. The victim was bruised but refused medical attention. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Friday, March 1, at 2:40 p.m., UCPD officers assisted the Chicago Police after shots were fired around 5140 S. Kenwood Ave. Witnesses reported two offenders fleeing the scene afterwards. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground and a black SUV with the rear windshield shattered; a witness said it had been parked there for weeks. Nobody was injured, and a found handgun was turned over to the Chicago Police, who continue to investigate. No one is in custody.

On March 1 at 8:45 p.m., three suspects in a dark-colored SUV, one of whom had a handgun, took a purse from a victim walking at 5414 S. Greenwood Ave. before fleeing in the vehicle. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On Saturday, March 2, at 3:25 p.m., a suspect snatched earphones from a victim walking at 1550 E. 53rd St. and fled on foot. No one is in custody; the Chicago Police are investigating.

On March 2 at 4:58 p.m., UCPD officers detained a suspect wanted for investigation by the Chicago Police and turned the suspect over to them.

On Sunday, March 3, at 12:02 p.m., a UCPD officer recovered a vehicle at a parking structure at 5505 S. Ellis Ave. that had been taken in a robbery elsewhere in Chicago and turned the vehicle over to the Chicago Police.

